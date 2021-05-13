Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Velodyne Lidar updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $10.48 on Thursday. Velodyne Lidar has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Velodyne Lidar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.