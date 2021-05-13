ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its target price reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.98% from the company’s current price.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.43.

ONTF stock opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.30. ON24 has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $39,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 981 shares of company stock worth $50,462.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

