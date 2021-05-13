Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -52.84 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $86.03.

VCYT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

