Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HCAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

HCAT stock opened at $48.16 on Thursday. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 9,836 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $540,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,013,200.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 6,301 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $315,491.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,553.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

