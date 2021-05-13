The Goldman Sachs Group Raises McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $257.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.41% from the stock’s previous close.

MCK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

NYSE MCK opened at $197.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson has a 12 month low of $125.65 and a 12 month high of $204.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.83.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,819 shares of company stock worth $4,024,884 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 59.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

