David Loasby Has $254,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

David Loasby lowered its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,622 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $53.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.81. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 106.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

