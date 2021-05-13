Ellevest Inc. Acquires 198 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $61.69 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.12.

