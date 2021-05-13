UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 32.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,485 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,408,017,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,787,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,336 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 626.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,555,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138,647 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,000,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in UBS Group by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,474,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

UBS Group stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.