Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stake Increased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 136,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after purchasing an additional 61,452 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $164.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.87. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.86 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

