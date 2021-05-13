Ellevest Inc. Acquires 4,104 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 184.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,335 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,229,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in HP by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $496,405,000 after buying an additional 353,820 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in HP by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,378,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,028,000 after buying an additional 448,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HP by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $152,677,000 after buying an additional 1,311,573 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in HP by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $146,488,000 after buying an additional 3,921,978 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.