Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Receives C$11.26 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.44.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AX.UN shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock opened at C$10.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.76, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.20. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52 week low of C$6.77 and a 52 week high of C$11.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 430.80.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

