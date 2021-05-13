Scientific Games Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Scientific Games in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

SGMS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Union Gaming Research boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

Shares of SGMS opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.25. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Scientific Games by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth $91,278,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 292.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at $4,153,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

