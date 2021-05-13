eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Price Target Cut to $62.00

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) had its target price cut by analysts at DA Davidson from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 150.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXPI. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair cut eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.53. eXp World has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.25 and a beta of 3.35.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $465,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Cahir sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $509,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 532,500 shares of company stock worth $22,652,550. Company insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 173.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in eXp World in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

