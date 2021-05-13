Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Playtika Holding Corp. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) – Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Playtika in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Playtika’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PLTK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81. Playtika has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,980,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth about $44,908,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth about $29,577,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth about $11,469,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth about $8,046,000.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

