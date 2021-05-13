William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.13) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.18). William Blair also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.69) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.43) EPS.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.11. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.72% and a negative net margin of 5,818.87%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.22. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $842,216.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,703.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,012,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,051,000 after acquiring an additional 131,164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,433,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,926,000 after buying an additional 107,773 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,353,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,724,000 after buying an additional 287,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 12.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,318,000 after purchasing an additional 128,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 741,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,021,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

