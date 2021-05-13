Piper Sandler Trims Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Target Price to $184.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $184.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s previous close.
PCTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.94.
Shares of PCTY stock opened at $156.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.12. Paylocity has a one year low of $105.49 and a one year high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 20.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after acquiring an additional 26,247 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,637,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.
