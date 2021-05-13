Piper Sandler Trims Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Target Price to $184.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $184.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s previous close.

PCTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.94.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $156.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.12. Paylocity has a one year low of $105.49 and a one year high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 20.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after acquiring an additional 26,247 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,637,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

