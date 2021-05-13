Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.70.

Global Payments stock opened at $194.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.54. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

