Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18,499 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 293,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,406,000 after buying an additional 66,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 73,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 85,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $42.43 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $45.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

