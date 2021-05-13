Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,123 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $12,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Carrier Global by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $1,060,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, North American Management Corp grew its stake in Carrier Global by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

NYSE:CARR opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $45.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

