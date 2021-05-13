Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 109.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT opened at $178.62 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $73.73 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.64 and a 200-day moving average of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.31.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

