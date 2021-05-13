US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $179,575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after buying an additional 234,774 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,797,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,810,000 after acquiring an additional 88,466 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 294.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 116,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after acquiring an additional 86,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.85.

NYSE:ANET opened at $315.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $313.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.98. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $331.85.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $1,492,387.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $2,256,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,679 shares of company stock worth $25,003,328 over the last 90 days. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

