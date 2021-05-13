Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,870 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,804,797.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $79,086,769 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $589.89 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.66 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $685.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $669.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $568.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,184.52, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

