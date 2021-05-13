Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells 32,847 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 32,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $3,474,555.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $98.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.88 and a 12-month high of $106.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in AutoNation by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AN shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

