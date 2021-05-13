Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells 32,847 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 32,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $3,474,555.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $98.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.88 and a 12-month high of $106.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on AN shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.88.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
