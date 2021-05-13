Insider Selling: Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.79, for a total transaction of $1,955,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Tomasi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allakos alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $2,155,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $2,435,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Adam Tomasi sold 3,189 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $362,142.84.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $98.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.98. Allakos Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.21 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Allakos by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. bought a new position in Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLK. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Allakos in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Allakos in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allakos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.