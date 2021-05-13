Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Sells $2,195,800.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $2,195,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,476.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Carvana stock opened at $226.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.78 and a 200-day moving average of $261.12. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.98 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $323.39.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 338.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $1,068,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.