Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Sells $2,195,800.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $2,195,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,476.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Carvana stock opened at $226.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.78 and a 200-day moving average of $261.12. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.98 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 338.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $1,068,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

