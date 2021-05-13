nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Director Randall J. Hogan Sells 77,764 Shares of Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:NVT opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $32.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 716.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $56,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

