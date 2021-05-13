Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director David R. Pelizzon Purchases 120,000 Shares

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,764.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. The company had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,775,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Alphatec by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 702,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 98,078 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

