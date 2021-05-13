Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRLD):

5/4/2021 – Prelude Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

5/3/2021 – Prelude Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2021 – Prelude Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

4/27/2021 – Prelude Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

4/26/2021 – Prelude Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Prelude Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

4/21/2021 – Prelude Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

4/15/2021 – Prelude Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

4/14/2021 – Prelude Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

3/23/2021 – Prelude Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Prelude Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

PRLD stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $95.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.00.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $604,194.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,705.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $33,186.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $183,486.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,493 shares of company stock worth $2,552,686 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

