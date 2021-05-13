London Security plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 40 (LON:LSC)

London Security plc (LON:LSC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LSC stock opened at GBX 2,350 ($30.70) on Thursday. London Security has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,960 ($25.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £288.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,374 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,282.05.
London Security Company Profile
