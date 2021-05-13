London Security plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 40 (LON:LSC)

London Security plc (LON:LSC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LSC stock opened at GBX 2,350 ($30.70) on Thursday. London Security has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,960 ($25.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £288.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,374 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,282.05.

London Security Company Profile

London Security plc, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, sale, and rental of fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, Luxembourg, France, Germany, Denmark, and rest of Europe. It also provides fire protection equipment maintenance services.

