Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €225.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ALV. Nord/LB set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allianz has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €219.08 ($257.74).

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz stock opened at €213.50 ($251.18) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €216.52 and its 200-day moving average is €200.64. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.