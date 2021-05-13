Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Raised to $131.00 at Piper Sandler

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $129.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

QTWO stock opened at $90.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -39.82 and a beta of 1.71. Q2 has a 12-month low of $75.67 and a 12-month high of $148.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.91.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $108.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.21 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. Research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $897,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,350 shares in the company, valued at $31,622,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $237,057.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,846 shares of company stock valued at $20,728,730 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 936.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

