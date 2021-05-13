Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €228.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ALV. Barclays set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allianz has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €219.08 ($257.74).

ALV stock opened at €213.50 ($251.18) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €216.52 and a 200-day moving average price of €200.64. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

