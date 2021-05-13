Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Lifted to Buy at Benchmark

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,289 shares in the company, valued at $914,046. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Steelcase in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

