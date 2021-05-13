Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $254.00 at Morgan Stanley

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $254.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.90% from the stock’s previous close.

SQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.43.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $206.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.01. Square has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $93.96 billion, a PE ratio of 328.05, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $953,687.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,125,812.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,250,191 shares of company stock worth $299,526,783 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

