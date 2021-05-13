Morgan Stanley Boosts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $290.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on W. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.52.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of W opened at $299.69 on Thursday. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $144.51 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.94, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,996,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.34, for a total transaction of $241,755.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,588,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,265 shares of company stock worth $7,290,691 over the last three months. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 12,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.