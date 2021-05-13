Morgan Stanley Boosts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $290.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on W. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.52.
Shares of W opened at $299.69 on Thursday. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $144.51 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.94, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.
In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,996,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.34, for a total transaction of $241,755.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,588,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,265 shares of company stock worth $7,290,691 over the last three months. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 12,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
Read More: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.