Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.390-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.580-1.640 EPS.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $834.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PRDO shares. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $352,616.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

