TUI (LON:TUI) Given a GBX 300 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on TUI (LON:TUI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TUI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of TUI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. TUI has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of GBX 260.25 ($3.40).

Shares of TUI opened at GBX 411.62 ($5.38) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 397.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 399.52. TUI has a 52 week low of GBX 242.40 ($3.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 628.89 ($8.22). The firm has a market cap of £4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40.

In related news, insider Friedrich Joussen sold 395,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45), for a total value of £1,951,408.68 ($2,549,527.93).

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

