Steven A. Shallcross Acquires 50,000 Shares of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Stock

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) CEO Steven A. Shallcross bought 50,000 shares of Synthetic Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $24,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SYN opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.29.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.11).

Separately, Maxim Group raised Synthetic Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 125,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65,370 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Synthetic Biologics by 1,706.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 232,896 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Synthetic Biologics during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synthetic Biologics by 4,779.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 842,785 shares during the period. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in GI tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

