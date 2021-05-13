Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Director Purchases $31,280.00 in Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Director Garen G. Bohlin bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $8.84 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $21.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $663.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,528,000 after purchasing an additional 274,658 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,031,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,822,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after purchasing an additional 219,528 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,661,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,716,000 after purchasing an additional 211,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,552,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 97,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KPTI shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

