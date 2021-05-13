Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Purchases C$35,000.00 in Stock

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,416,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,895,775.
Shares of CVE:OGO opened at C$0.30 on Thursday. Organto Foods Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$64.97 million and a P/E ratio of -7.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.29.
Organto Foods Company Profile
