Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Purchases C$35,000.00 in Stock

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,416,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,895,775.

Shares of CVE:OGO opened at C$0.30 on Thursday. Organto Foods Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$64.97 million and a P/E ratio of -7.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.29.

Organto Foods Company Profile

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include haricot verts, avocado, sugar snaps, passion fruit, ginger, blackberries, snow peas, mango, asparagus, blueberries, and other vegetables. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

