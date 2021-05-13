Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Major Shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. Sells 190,623 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $9,290,965.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,915.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $59.92.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 3,017.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 3,351.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

