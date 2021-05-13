Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 52,700 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total transaction of $15,910,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $20,944,000.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $21,800,120.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.14, for a total transaction of $22,041,520.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $21,599,520.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.39, for a total transaction of $22,194,520.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total value of $20,618,280.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $20,922,240.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $20,402,040.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.17, for a total value of $20,615,560.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $20,380,960.00.

NASDAQ FB opened at $302.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.57. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.69 and a 52 week high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Facebook by 46.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,041 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,639 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Facebook by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,546,565,000 after acquiring an additional 426,524 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Facebook by 99,391.9% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 867,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $255,525,000 after purchasing an additional 866,697 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

