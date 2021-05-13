Raymond James Comments on Converge Technology Solutions Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.69.

Shares of TSE:CTS opened at C$7.43 on Thursday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$1.21 and a 1 year high of C$7.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -181.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

