Raymond James Comments on Converge Technology Solutions Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.69.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
