B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Trex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.22.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $99.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 68.59 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Trex by 32.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth $104,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Trex by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,164,000 after purchasing an additional 756,914 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Trex by 279.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 721,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,056,000 after purchasing an additional 531,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,900,000 after buying an additional 385,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $923,798.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,550 shares of company stock worth $3,533,942. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

