John R. Roberts Sells 5,000 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John R. Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00.

CNC opened at $69.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $72.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 57.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after buying an additional 3,378,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after buying an additional 2,809,039 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 75.0% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,933,000 after buying an additional 2,373,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,888,000 after buying an additional 720,686 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.77.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

