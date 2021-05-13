SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Posts Earnings Results

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. SmileDirectClub updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS and its Q1 2021 guidance to -0.250–0.250 EPS.

SDC stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens lowered their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

