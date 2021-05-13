Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of NortonLifeLock Call Options (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 8,619 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 933% compared to the average daily volume of 834 call options.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLOK. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

