Analysts Anticipate Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) to announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Covenant Logistics Group’s earnings. Covenant Logistics Group reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,933.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Covenant Logistics Group.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Covenant Logistics Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $220.89 million for the quarter.

CVLG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $22.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $373.30 million, a PE ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 1.72. Covenant Logistics Group has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $23.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 155,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 361,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after buying an additional 46,480 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Further Reading: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.