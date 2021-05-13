Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Lion Electric Company’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for The Lion Electric in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for The Lion Electric’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

LEV opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14. The Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $35.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter.

About The Lion Electric

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

