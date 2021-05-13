Brokers Set Expectations for Akoya Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Akoya Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akoya Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AKYA. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

AKYA stock opened at $19.09 on Thursday. Akoya Biosciences has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

